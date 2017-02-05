Avalanche kills 13 people in Pakistan...

Avalanche kills 13 people in Pakistan's north

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - A Pakistani security official says at least 13 people have been killed in an avalanche that buried five homes following heavy snowfall in the country's north. Nizamud Shah, the commander of Chitral Scouts force, says the avalanche struck the town of Chitral late Saturday.

Chicago, IL

