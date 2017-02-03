Attacks in Afghanistan kill 9 policem...

Attacks in Afghanistan kill 9 policemen, cleric and his wife

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

An Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues in a northern province, killing eight, while a gunman in the country's east fatally shot a cleric and his wife, officials said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr Enter 6,422
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 4 hr SoE 5
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) 4 hr Sundog s Wart 3
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 10 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,409
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 10 hr George 483
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... 11 hr Chief of Wisdom 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 31 Bakuteh 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC