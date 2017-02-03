Attacks in Afghanistan kill 9 policemen, cleric and his wife
An Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues in a northern province, killing eight, while a gunman in the country's east fatally shot a cleric and his wife, officials said on Friday.
