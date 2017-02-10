At least 26 civilians killed in Afghan province
At least 26 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in violence last week In Afghanistan's Helmand province, a UN relief organization says. Helmand, in southern Afghanistan, had 891 civilian deaths or injuries last year, the highest total in the country outside of Kabul, UNAMA said.
