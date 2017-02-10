At least 26 civilians killed in Afgha...

At least 26 civilians killed in Afghan province

At least 26 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in violence last week In Afghanistan's Helmand province, a UN relief organization says. Helmand, in southern Afghanistan, had 891 civilian deaths or injuries last year, the highest total in the country outside of Kabul, UNAMA said.

Chicago, IL

