After shooting, India's top diplomat to visit Washington for talks about foreign workers

India's top diplomat will visit Washington this week for talks with the new U.S. administration, an Indian Foreign Ministry official said Sunday. Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar is expected to discuss with American officials India's concerns over proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from India and other countries.

Chicago, IL

