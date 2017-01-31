Afghan official: Woman killed accused...

Afghan official: Woman killed accused of adultery by Taliban

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An Afghan official says that a woman accused of adultery has been shot to death by insurgents in northeastern Badakhshan province. Ahmad Naweed Frotan, spokesman for the Badakhshan provincial governor, said Wednesday that Amir Begum was killed by Taliban insurgents late Tuesday night in Yumgan district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr Tm Cln 5,389
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 8 hr Bakuteh 30
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 12 hr Itsashame 9
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 14 hr Act of War is a C... 474
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... 20 hr muslimes are sickos 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 22 hr George 6,397
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC