Afghan official: Woman killed accused of adultery by Taliban
" An Afghan official says that a woman accused of adultery has been shot to death by insurgents in northeastern Badakhshan province. Ahmad Naweed Frotan, spokesman for the Badakhshan provincial governor, said Wednesday that Amir Begum was killed by Taliban insurgents late Tuesday night in Yumgan district.
