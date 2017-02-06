Afghan official: Taliban bombing kill...

Afghan official: Taliban bombing kills district police chief

7 hrs ago

An Afghan police spokesman says a roadside bombing has killed a district police chief in western Farah province. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chicago, IL

