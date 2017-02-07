Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Kabul
An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has struck near the Supreme Court building in Kabil, killing at least 12 people. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says that at least 10 people were also wounded in Tuesday's bombing.
