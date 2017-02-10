Afghan official says bomb blast kille...

Afghan official says bomb blast killed 3 in eastern province

A motorcycle bomb went off at a busy market in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing three people, while a Taliban ambush targeting a military convoy in the country's northeast killed four civilians, officials said. The motorcycle was detonated by remote control at a busy market in Janikhel district in Paktika province, said Mohammad Rahman Ayaas, spokesman for the provincial governor.

