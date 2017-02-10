Afghan official: Policeman turns gun ...

Afghan official: Policeman turns gun on colleagues, kills 11

An Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues at a checkpoint in southern Helmand province, killing 11 of them before fleeing the scene, officials said Tuesday. The attack happened late on Monday night in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, said Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Chicago, IL

