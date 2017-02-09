Afghan official: NATO drones kill 11 ...

Afghan official: NATO drones kill 11 Islamic State fighters

An Afghan official says NATO drone strikes killed 11 Islamic State militants, including two senior commanders, in the eastern Nangarhar province. Mohammad Hussain Mashraqiwal, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, identified the two commanders killed in Wednesday's strikes as Mohammed Omar Sadiq and Omar Farooq, adding that another six people were wounded.

Chicago, IL

