Afghan diplomat shot dead by security guard in Pakistan
Officials said the motive behind the killing is not yet known. The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said it is awaiting further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 min
|Reply
|5,429
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|35 min
|Norm
|230
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|20 hr
|Trump Plotza
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Enter
|6,425
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|Sat
|Dawn of Reality
|9
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 3
|SoE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC