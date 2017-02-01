Afghan children direct traffic on mountain pass for $4 a day
On the mountain pass outside Afghanistan's capital, trucks barreling dow... . In this Jan. 5, 2017 photo, vehicles travel on the Maipur Pass, along the main highway from Kabul to Pakistan, near Kabul, Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|2 hr
|Brexit
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|West is the Best
|6,415
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 hr
|2brosewilder
|480
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|Reply
|5,406
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|19 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC