8 dead after knife attack in China's western Xinjiang region
Authorities in China's far western Xinjiang region say eight people were killed, including three assailants, in the latest outbreak of violence in the volatile region. According to a statement posted on the local government's website, the attack occurred Tuesday evening in Pishan county in southern Xinjiang, home to China's ethnic Uighur minority.
