5 killed in Taliban suicide bomb attack in north-western Pakistan

A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials. People mourn the death of a family member who was killed in a bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials.

