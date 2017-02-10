5 killed in Taliban suicide bomb attack in north-western Pakistan
A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials. People mourn the death of a family member who was killed in a bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|3 hr
|siloviki
|8
|Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|7 hr
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,464
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Enter
|6,455
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|17 hr
|Ainu
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC