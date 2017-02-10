3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abd...

3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Sri Lanka police arrested an army officer and two soldiers over the abduction and assault on a prominent journalist nine years ago. The suspects were arrested on Saturday morning and include a major and two soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,483
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... 4 hr Ronald 2
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) 7 hr Jefferson 355
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... 8 hr USA Today 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Fri Enter 6,467
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Fri Strong Wakamoto 53
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... Fri George 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC