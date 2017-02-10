10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Feb. 28. With his first address to Congress, the president gets an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected. A high-level North Korean delegation arrives in Kuala Lumpur, seeking the body of Kim Jong Un's half brother, the victim of a nerve-agent attack that many suspect the North itself of orchestrating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.