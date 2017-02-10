10 Things to Know for Today
A pair of Homeland Security memos lay bare how many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will be targeted for deportation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|2 hr
|grobbs
|3
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Tue
|wheres the beef
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Tue
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Feb 20
|just a guy i knew
|6
