10 for Today: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP. The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - how this might actually be possible is not made clear.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|West is the Best
|6,465
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,475
|Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app...
|7 hr
|New person
|2
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|11 hr
|James
|2
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|12 hr
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile...
|13 hr
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|1
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|13 hr
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
