10 for Today: Wednesday, Feb. 15

10 for Today: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSNY-FM Columbus

Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP. The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - how this might actually be possible is not made clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr West is the Best 6,465
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,475
News Action plan on "Year of Islamic Solidarity" app... 7 hr New person 2
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 11 hr James 2
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... 12 hr BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile... 13 hr CHICKEN TRUMP 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 13 hr PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC