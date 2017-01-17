World jittery about Trump's 'America first' inaugural speech
President Donald Trump's inaugural speech promised "America first" policy led by a forceful executive, in contrast to the coalition building and international conferences which have featured strongly in past administrations. The billionaire businessman and reality television star - the first president who had never held political office or high military rank - promised to stir a "new national pride" and protect America from the "ravages" of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Yep
|407
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|3 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|21
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,284
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|5 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|167
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|6 hr
|George
|6
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|13 hr
|James
|7
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|13 hr
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC