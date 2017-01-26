'We Weren't Looking For A Better Life...

'We Weren't Looking For A Better Life, We Were Just Looking For Life'

On Friday, an executive order was released that indicated the United States is banning the entry of Syrian refugees and temporarily suspending immigration for anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. To me, this policy looks to be based on nothing but prejudice against Muslims.

