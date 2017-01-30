Visitor mauled to death by tiger in N...

Visitor mauled to death by tiger in Ningbo zoo in China

14 hrs ago

A man has been mauled to death by a tiger after he entered its enclosure at a zoo in eastern China. The tiger was then shot dead by a special forces unit from the local police, in the Sunday incident at the Youngor Zoo in the city of Ningbo.

Chicago, IL

