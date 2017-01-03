Video weakens Myanmar claims it's not abusing Rohingya
In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Rohingya from Myanmar make their way in an alley at an unregistered refugee camp in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Newly revealed video of Myanmar police beating Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state has weakened months of government claims that its forces have not committed abuses in the region since a deadly insurgent attack in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 min
|Truffle7565
|12
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 min
|PolakPotrafi
|5,079
|Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ...
|6 min
|Truffles5450
|2
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|14 min
|Mintz2957
|60
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Catch5623
|72
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Cuddles7668
|302
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC