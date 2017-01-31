US watchdog offers bleak statistics f...

US watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress

Read more: The Gazette

In his first report to the new Trump administration, a U.S. watchdog that monitors billions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan issued a bleak progress report, saying the Afghan government controls barely half the country, its security forces numbers are on the decline and drug production is on the rise, while eradication is down. The one bright spot, says the report, is a noticeable drop in corruption when procuring goods and services.

