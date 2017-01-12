US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russia's doorstep
First U.S. troops arrive in Zagan in western Poland as part of deterrence force of some 1,000 troo... . U.S. Army vehicles cross the Polish border in Olszyna, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 heading for their new base in Zagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|3 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|92
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Cassandra_
|5,171
|'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma...
|10 hr
|berklee
|26
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|12 hr
|Reply
|160
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|14 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|16 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Senators join forces on legislation to punish R...
|17 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC