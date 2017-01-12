US troops enter Poland, 1st deploymen...

US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russiaa s doorstep

American soldiers rolled into Poland on Thursday, fulfilling a dream some Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia. Some people waved and held up American flags as U.S. troops in tanks and other vehicles crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and headed toward the town of Zagan, where they will be based.

