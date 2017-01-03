US official says 300 US Marines will deploy in Afghanistanabout 1 hour ago

US official says 300 US Marines will ...

Approximately 300 United States Marines will be deployed to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in the southern province of Helmand. A Resolute Support Mission spokesman, U.S. Navy Capt.

