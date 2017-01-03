US designates bin Laden's son a globa...

US designates bin Laden's son a global terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this image made from video broadcast by the Qatari-based satellite television station Al-Jazeera Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2001, a young boy, left, identified as Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of U.S. helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Monday, Nov. 5, 2001. The Obama administration has announced terrorism-related sanctions against a son of Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 4 hr Tm Cln 5,117
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 6 hr Sweetz7083 63
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 6 hr Twizzler9793 16
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... 6 hr Popz7778 2
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 8 hr Lick1903 96
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 14 hr RUSSIA IN DECLINE 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 22 hr BIKSU 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC