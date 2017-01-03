US designates bin Laden's son a global terrorist
In this image made from video broadcast by the Qatari-based satellite television station Al-Jazeera Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2001, a young boy, left, identified as Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of U.S. helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan on Monday, Nov. 5, 2001. The Obama administration has announced terrorism-related sanctions against a son of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,117
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 hr
|Sweetz7083
|63
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|6 hr
|Twizzler9793
|16
|When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo...
|6 hr
|Popz7778
|2
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|8 hr
|Lick1903
|96
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|14 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|22 hr
|BIKSU
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC