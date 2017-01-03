United Arab Emirates says 5 diplomats killed in Afghan blast
The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that five of its diplomats were killed in a bombing in southern Afghanistan the day before, one of the worst attacks to target the young nation's diplomatic corps.
