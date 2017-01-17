Ukrainian president's candy maker to ...

Ukrainian president's candy maker to shut Russian factory

Read more: Canada.com

A chocolate maker owned by Ukraine's president says it's planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons." Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko last year put the Roshen confectionery company in a trust, arguing that it's difficult to sell the asset amid an economic downturn.

Chicago, IL

