Ukrainian president's candy maker to shut Russian factory
A chocolate maker owned by Ukraine's president says it's planning to shut its factory in Russia for "economic and political reasons." Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko last year put the Roshen confectionery company in a trust, arguing that it's difficult to sell the asset amid an economic downturn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|2 hr
|Real threat is fa...
|13
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|6
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|3 hr
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|Princess Teesha
|402
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|7 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|164
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|romant
|5,281
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC