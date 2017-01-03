Ugandan Workers Strike Over Alleged Harassment by Chinese Managers
At least 400 Ugandan workers at a Chinese-owned construction company went on strike Tuesday to protest alleged sexual harassment by managers and poor pay. The angry employees staged a demonstration outside the offices of the state-owned China Railway Seventh Group in Uganda's capital, Kampala.
