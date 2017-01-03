Trump's slim NKorea options: Diplomacy, sanctions, force

In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, a man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to vow that North Korea's push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States "won't happen."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.