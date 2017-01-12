Trump's choice for top US diplomat ta...

Trump's choice for top US diplomat talks tough on China

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,, right, pats Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson , left, on the shoulder after his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, less Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,, right, pats Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson , left, on the shoulder after his testimony before the Senate Foreign ... more Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. questions Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson during the committee's confirmation hearing Tillerson, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Cassandra_ 5,171
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... 2 hr Stars273 6
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr Flower3014 342
News Senators join forces on legislation to punish R... 4 hr Cheekz3494 5
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 5 hr west is best 91
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 6 hr Rings9523 161
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies - compromising ma... 7 hr Lollypop6442 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC