Trump to speak with Putin, Merkel and Abe in day of calls
US President Donald Trump will speak Saturday by telephone with five world leaders -- most significantly Russia's Vladimir Putin and Germany's Angela Merkel -- in what may be his biggest day of diplomacy yet. Saturday's call will be Trump's first phone conversation with the Russian President since his inauguration last week, and one whose outcome will be closely studied.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Veritas V
|465
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|George
|5,367
|November 7, 2016
|2 hr
|Teddy
|115
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|4 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|21 hr
|Ainu
|14
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Fri
|Your friend
|49
