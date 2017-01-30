Trump, South Korea's Hwang agree to strengthen defenses against North Korea: White House

South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during the New Year's press conference at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn agreed to take steps to strengthen joint defense capabilities to defend against North Korea's nuclear threat, the White House said on Sunday after a telephone call between the two leaders.

