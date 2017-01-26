Trump plan for tax on Mexico exports ...

Trump plan for tax on Mexico exports raises eyebrows in Asia

15 hrs ago

Talk of a possible 20 per cent tax on U.S. imports from Mexico is raising eyebrows in Asia, where exports to the U.S. drive growth in many economies. Japanese officials said Friday they hoped to soon hold talks on trade with U.S. officials.

