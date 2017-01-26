Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of deporting criminals
In September, a Laos national, illegally in the United States, went to the Fresno, California, County Sheriff's office and opened fire on two corrections officers. Thong Vang had already spent 16 years in prison for rape of underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|4 min
|Kaifeng Jews
|23
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Acts of War is a ...
|457
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|5 hr
|okimar
|13
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|George
|5,354
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|8 hr
|Useful Idiot POTUS
|186
|November 7, 2016
|10 hr
|Mato Bugic
|113
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Enter
|6,394
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC