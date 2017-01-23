The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea has said he decided to flee because he did not want to see his children living "miserable" lives. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/top-north-korean-diplomat-defected-to-save-sons-from-miserable-life-35397144.html Thae Yong Ho speaks with media at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Seoul, South Korea The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea has said he decided to flee because he did not want to see his children living "miserable" lives.

