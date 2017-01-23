Top North Korean diplomat defected to save sons from 'miserable life'
The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea has said he decided to flee because he did not want to see his children living "miserable" lives. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/top-north-korean-diplomat-defected-to-save-sons-from-miserable-life-35397144.html Thae Yong Ho speaks with media at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Seoul, South Korea The highest-level North Korean diplomat ever to defect to South Korea has said he decided to flee because he did not want to see his children living "miserable" lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 min
|ACT of WAR
|429
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|12 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,323
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|52 min
|George
|6,390
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|4 hr
|Fit2Serve
|177
|November 7, 2016
|5 hr
|Teddy
|95
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Mon
|The Truth
|1
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC