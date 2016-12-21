The Latest: Kyrgyz authorities check ...

The Latest: Kyrgyz authorities check gunman's nationality

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry says it is looking into media reports that the gunman in the New Year's Eve night club attack in Istanbul could be from the Central Asian country. "We have ordered the consul in Istanbul the check this report that has appeared in the press," ministry spokeswoman Aiymkan Kulukeyeva was quoted as saying Monday by the Interfax news agency.

