The Latest: Germany: 2 Bavaria residents died in Istanbul
Germany's Foreign Ministry says two people who lived in Germany, one of them a German citizen, are believed to have died in the New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub. Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer says that both resided in Bavaria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|31 min
|Sorry Hill
|296
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|37 min
|Tm Cln
|5,068
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|2 hr
|George
|10
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|58
|Japan Emperor turns 83, thanks public over abdi...
|5 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|10 hr
|Bubba
|1
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|67
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC