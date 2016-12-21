The Latest: Germany: 2 Bavaria reside...

The Latest: Germany: 2 Bavaria residents died in Istanbul

17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Germany's Foreign Ministry says two people who lived in Germany, one of them a German citizen, are believed to have died in the New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub. Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer says that both resided in Bavaria.

