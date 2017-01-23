The Latest: Dutch catch more migrants...

The Latest: Dutch catch more migrants heading for Britain

The Dutch government says the number of migrants trying to sneak into trucks crossing from the Netherlands to Britain is on the rise. Dutch and British authorities caught 430 migrants in the last three months, almost twice as many as the previous quarter.

