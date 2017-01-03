Terror Attack on GREF camp in Akhnoor: High alert sounded in Jammu;...
Srinagar, Jan 9: High alert has been sounded in Akhnoor and Khour area of Jammu and Kashmir after the terrorist attack on General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Akhnoor . The militants attacked the GREF camp in Akhnoor near LoC on Monday morning and killed three GREF labourers.
