Taliban tell Trump: 'it's time to leave Afghanistan'10 minutes ago

Taliban tell Trump: 'it's time to leave Afghanistan'

In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban is telling U.S. President Donald Trump that it's time to leave Afghanistan. The letter, emailed to journalists Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

