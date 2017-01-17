Taliban bomb expert accidently kills himself and 4 sons
The government says an expert bomb maker for the insurgent Taliban inadvertently killed himself and his four sons in northern Afghanistan, while building a cache of roadside bombs. Zabiullah Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Sar-i-Pul province, says Wednesday that Kamal Khan, a Taliban commander in the northern part of the province, died overnight while making explosive devices in his home.
