Taliban bomb expert accidently kills ...

Taliban bomb expert accidently kills himself and 4 sons

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The government says an expert bomb maker for the insurgent Taliban inadvertently killed himself and his four sons in northern Afghanistan, while building a cache of roadside bombs. Zabiullah Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Sar-i-Pul province, says Wednesday that Kamal Khan, a Taliban commander in the northern part of the province, died overnight while making explosive devices in his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 5 min RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 1
News Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ... 6 min RUSSIANS ABUSE KIDS 4
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 8 min NAZI RUSSIA 4
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 11 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,272
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 13 min ACT of WAR 369
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 57 min James 3
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC