Taliban ambush kills 4 police in northern Afghanistan
" Afghan officials say a Taliban ambush in the northeastern Badakhshan province has killed at least four police. Deputy Provincial Police Chief Mohammed Nabi Bayhan says the attack took place late Monday and that security forces have launched a clearing operation in the area.
