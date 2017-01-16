Sunken 600-year-old Buddha emerges fr...

Sunken 600-year-old Buddha emerges from water in China

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province after water levels fell during renovation work. A local villager first spotted the head of the Buddha last month when the water level fell by more than 10 meters during work on a hydropower gate, official state news agency Xinhua reported.

Chicago, IL

