Star Chinese stock trader jailed for manipulating prices
A star Chinese stock trader who was arrested after a market collapse in 2015 was sentenced Monday to 5½ years in prison on charges of manipulating prices and insider trading. Xu Xiang was one of a series of brokers and others in the securities industry who were detained after share prices plunged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
