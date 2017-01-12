Star Chinese stock trader jailed for ...

Star Chinese stock trader jailed for manipulating prices

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A star Chinese stock trader who was arrested after a market collapse in 2015 was sentenced Monday to 5½ years in prison on charges of manipulating prices and insider trading. Xu Xiang was one of a series of brokers and others in the securities industry who were detained after share prices plunged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Belgian Chocolate 424
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 3 hr Tm Cln 5,312
News November 7, 2016 5 hr sava 85
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... 6 hr The Truth 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 hr Trump your President 6,386
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 14 hr NAZI RUSSIA 23
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 14 hr LOCK HIM UP 170
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC