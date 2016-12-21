Smog in China shuts highways, causes ...

Smog in China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Heavy smog in northern China on Sunday caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and highways to shut, disrupting the first day of the new year holiday. Large parts of the north were hit by hazardous smog in mid-December, leading authorities to order hundreds of factories to close and to restrict motorists to cut emissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 11 min Sprinkles3601 53
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 14 min Abrahammock Regions 26
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr PolakPotrafi 5,060
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 4 hr crucifiedguy 283
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 4 hr Ronald 2
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 5 hr George 22
News Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac... Fri Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC