Smog in China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights
Heavy smog in northern China on Sunday caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled and highways to shut, disrupting the first day of the new year holiday. Large parts of the north were hit by hazardous smog in mid-December, leading authorities to order hundreds of factories to close and to restrict motorists to cut emissions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|11 min
|Sprinkles3601
|53
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|14 min
|Abrahammock Regions
|26
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,060
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|crucifiedguy
|283
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|4 hr
|Ronald
|2
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|5 hr
|George
|22
|Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions ac...
|Fri
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
