SKorean president refuses to testify in impeachment trial
A lawyer for South Korean President Park Geun-hye prays before the first hearing arguments for Park's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017. less A lawyer for South Korean President Park Geun-hye prays before the first hearing arguments for Park's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Dems R Dull Witted
|71
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,075
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|3 hr
|Obama is a criminal
|31
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|Sorry Hill
|300
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|3 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|59
|Intramural GOP Strife Over Russia? Not So Fast ...
|4 hr
|TRUMP BENDS OVER
|1
|Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai...
|4 hr
|ACT of WAR
|11
