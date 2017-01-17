Silk, steam and slogans: Inside a North Korean factory

In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, photo, a woman takes care of children of workers at the Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill childcare center, in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill, named after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's grandmother, is where 1,600 workers _ mostly women _ sort and process silkworms which produce silk thread that officials at the Pyongyang factory say is made into roughly 200 tons of silk a year.

