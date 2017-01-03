Senior North Korean leader to attend ...

Senior North Korean leader to attend Nicaragua inauguration

North Korean media take video footage and photos as Choe Ryong Hae, vice chairman of North Korea's State Affairs Commission, makes his way to the departure gates at the Pyongyang Airport after inspecting honor guards on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Hae is heading to Nicaragua to attend the inauguration of their newly elected President Daniel Ortega.

Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine
Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine
Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine
Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump
Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Afford
Trump's North Korea red line could come back to
Chicago, IL

