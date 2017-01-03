Senior North Korean leader to attend Nicaragua inauguration

North Korean media take video footage and photos as Choe Ryong Hae, vice chairman of North Korea's State Affairs Commission, makes his way to the departure gates at the Pyongyang Airport after inspecting honor guards on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Hae is heading to Nicaragua to attend the inauguration of their newly elected President Daniel Ortega.

